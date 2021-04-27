Topeka city officials welcoming public’s input in hiring new police chief

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka officials discussed the hiring of a new police chief during their monthly Mayor and City Manager news conference on Tuesday.

Officials said they are still three to four months out from the hiring process. They are waiting on decisions to be made by the Police and Community committee, which is a part of the City Council. This committee is in charge of sorting through suggestions and complaints sent to the city about policing.

The committee then gives the Topeka Police Department an idea as to whether or not they need to change any current policies. It also helps them decide on what qualities they should be looking for in Topeka’s next chief.

“We want to find the right fit based on decisions that are made by the governing body based on how we are going to manage our police department,” Brent Trout, Topeka City Manager said. “I think that’s critical to the process.”

The community will be involved in the hiring process as well. Topekans will be able to give their input on the candidates.

Anyone who is interested in giving their input or suggestions can email council@topeka.org or call (785) 368-3710.