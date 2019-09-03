Topeka Clean Slate Day to offer fresh start

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced the date Tuesday for its Clean Slate Day.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Topeka Municipal Court. Those with offenses will be able to begin payment plans for outstanding fines and fees, set new court dates for outstanding warrants and get old violations expunged without the fear of arrest.

The Topeka Community Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to help those who qualify to pay their outstanding fees and fines. This is available on a first come first serve basis.

Other services will be provided such as free legal advice, employment opportunities, food resources and more.

Participants need to bring a driver’s license or government-issued I.D., information about offenses, proof of household income and a social security card.