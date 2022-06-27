TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and a local clinic is partnering with a grocery store to raise awareness.

Positive Connections Testing Center offers free HIV testing and treatment. This week, they’re celebrating by providing Dillon’s gift cards to anyone who gets tested. With HIV cases rising in Shawnee County, Positive Connections wants everyone to be aware of their health.

“More people either test positive in the community or move to this community for services for HIV treatment,” said Kathleen Link, Executive Director of Positive Connections. “Last year we had approximately 209 clients on our caseload, this year it’s up to about 230 so far.”

The CDC recommends everyone get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime. While treatments are becoming more effective, there is still no cure for AIDS. Testing at Positive Connections is available Monday through Friday. For their full hours and testing information, you can head to their website here.