TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topeka coffee shop is celebrating its anniversary with a bang this year.

The Café Quetzal opened its doors to the community on Aug. 20, 2021, bringing Topekans a place where they could get their coffee and connect with their faith under the same roof. This Saturday, they’ll be celebrating by offering food and drink specials all day long while, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a variety of activities will be happening both inside and outside the shop. A bouncy house, community art station, photo booth, giveaways and more will all be on-site for the anniversary.

Café Quetzal can be found at 2111 SW Belle Ave., suites A & B. Their phone number is 785-329-5527. Their regular hours ate 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.