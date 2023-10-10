SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Dialogue Coffee House has opened its new location in Silver Lake this October.

Officially opening its doors on Thursday, Oct. 5, this new location brings the number of Dialogue Coffee shops up to three for the Topeka and Silver Lake areas. This comes after the coffee shop entered a partnership with the Capper Foundation earlier this year.

The newest shop to open, located at 301 East Railroad Street in Silver Lake, was made possible with the help of Silver Lake Schools, according to a press release from the Capper Foundation. The shop provides job opportunities for area special education students as part of their Individualized Education Program. This location is closed Sundays and Mondays and open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Dialogue Coffee’s two other locations in Topeka can be found at 4009 SW Gage Boulevard and 6800 SW 10th Avenue. For more information, check out the coffee shop’s Facebook.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.