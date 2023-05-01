TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka coffee shop is giving back to high school students one cup of joe at a time.

Milk and Honey Coffee Co. started a scholarship fund in 2021 as a way to give back to surrounding high schools, Highland Park High School and Shawnee Heights High School. The coffee shop raised $3,600 for six 2022 graduates.

This year, Milk and Honey Coffee added Topeka High School to the fund and raised $4,000 for eight scholarships split between the three schools.

There are lattes named after the schools such as, “Scot” for Highland Park High School. “T-bird” for Shawnee Heights High School and “Trojan” for Topeka High School. The coffee shop takes one dollar from the purchase of these drinks and sets it aside for scholarships to the matching school.

Owners Chris Hartman and Darlene Morgan see these scholarships as an opportunity to invest money into young people who can help the community.

“It really is important for us to invest in our community,” Hartman said. “And one of the best ways to do that is to invest in young people.”

“I hear the background stories,” Morgan said. “So we know how much we can actually help them and impact their families.”

Hartman said he isn’t opposed to opening the scholarship fund to other schools in Topeka. But he would love to see coffee shops around Topeka follow Milk and Honey’s lead and give back to the schools in their area.