Topeka cold case investigator ‘critical’ to solving triple homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, while appearing on KSNT News Wednesday morning, credited the creation of a cold case investigator with helping to solve a 2016 double homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney announces arrest in Fairlawn Green Apartments triple homicide

“It was going to be critical to solving those homicides from the past,” Kagay said.

In 2016 Dominique D. Ray, a 23-year-old man, and Camrah J. Trotter, a 20-year-old woman were found dead after being shot at an apartment complex just northwest of 21st and Fairlawn.

On Monday Kagay filed charges of capital murder, premeditated murder, attempted murder, rape, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated burglary against Yanez C. Sanford in relation to the triple homicide. Yanez is being held in a Jackson County, Missouri jail awaiting extradition to Topeka.

Because Camrah Trotter was pregnant at the time of the homicide, Kagay said this was a triple homicide.

Kagay also talked about a new strategy he and other Topeka leaders developed called SAVE, Strategies Against Violence Everywhere.

SAVE pulls resources to identify individuals and brings them in for discussion before violence happens.