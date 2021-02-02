Topeka college sees steady numbers, despite small school closures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rasmussen College in Topeka is seeing steady enrollment despite a number of smaller schools around the country shutting down.

The school has a number of nursing programs, from associates degree to doctorates. Jay Buchholz, Topeka campus director, said the interest in nursing and healthcare fields is still strong during the pandemic. He also has seen an increase in students from Wichita and Manhattan.

Rasmussen’s classes are a mix of online and in-person classes. While other schools had a learning curve to adapt to online learning, Rasmussen was ahead of the game.

“Our students appreciate this a great deal, they’ve been able to maintain their on time graduation, so that’s important to them to get back out in the job world to help fill roles that are open in the community,” said Buchholz.

Buchholz also observed an increase in high school students pivoting from state schools to online learning for their higher education studies as well.