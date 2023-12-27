TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Combat Air Museum celebrated a new attendance record in 2023.

At 1:30 p.m., Museum Chairman Gene Howerter congratulated its 13,000th visitor to the museum in 2023, marking a new museum attendance record.

Maverick Adams and Todd Browning were the lucky visitors who broke the record. The visitors will be taking home hats, shirts, poster and other museum goodies.

At 8:27 a.m., the Combat Air Museum announced it only needed 37 more visitors to set the all-time record. Five hours later, the museum hit its goal.

“We’re grateful for all of our visitors whose attendance keeps our Museum going and growing,” the Combat Air Museum said on Facebook. “We’ll set our sights a bit higher now for our 2024 attendance!”

