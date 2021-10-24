Topeka community brunch highlights breast cancer awareness

TOPEKA (KSNT) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a community group helped raise awareness through an organized brunch.

The brunch was all about honoring survivors and those who have lost their lives battling breast cancer. The organizer, Eneri Davis, said it also connects women with educational resources available in the Topeka community and lets them know they are not alone.

Davis also held this brunch in 2019 and said she has been overwhelmed with support.

“Just people reaching out to me, sending me pictures, reminding me how much they appreciate it and how much they loved they last event,” Davis said. “Just showing how much it has meant to them. I have some people that actually attended my event that actually passed last year and family members have reached out.”

Hundreds of women attended the brunch and Davis plans on making it an annual tradition for years to come.

All of the money raised will go back to the American Cancer Society through a local non-profit organization in Topeka.