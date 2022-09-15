TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Topeka community gathered this morning to remember a woman who was killed two weeks ago in a tragic accident.

A memorial balloon release was held for Bridget Ann Musser who died after being struck by a Waste Management truck in downtown Topeka. The memorial was arranged by the Topeka Rescue Mission, a non-profit that Musser was involved with. Prior to the balloon release, TRM had a memorial video put together for the family.

“She was an amazing person; she just had a sense of joy about her and she was very lively, very bubbly, and were just thankful for the opportunity to have that little bit of time with her,” said Jenny Falk, director of homeless outreach.

The Topeka Police Department is still investigating the accident that caused Musser’s death.