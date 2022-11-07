TOPEKA (KSNT) – After one person was shot and killed outside a local bar, community members are taking a stand against ongoing violence.

People have reported shootings, fights and other disturbances outside the 45th Street Bar. Community members created a petition to permanently close the business.

27 News previously reported that police responded to a deadly shooting in the early morning hours on Nov. 4. The department says they found 29-year-old Raymond Davis dead, and another person shot.

The Topeka Police Department provided 27 News with a list of calls it responded to at the 45th Street Bar. The numbers date back to its opening in 2019, but calls have increased in the past year.

Now, people in the community are speaking up about safety for everyone in that area, calling for the bar to be shut down.

“I love our community. I chose to live here; I chose to raise my children here,” petition creator Samantha Ware said. “And so, because of that, I take pride in it. As a parent and a citizen of this community, I have a duty and a responsibility to no longer ignore this.”

Officers have responded to the bar 152 times on a range of different calls. Since June, TPD has been called to the bar 47 times. Not all of them were shooting or violent crimes, but Ware says the increased police presence is unsettling.

Many are fearful that if the crime continues and action is not taken, people who live and work in the area will continue to be in danger. They are asking governing bodies to take a look and evaluate the establishment.

27 News spoke to the City Attorney after the shooting. She said the city is evaluating its options in deeming 45th street bar a “public nuisance,” but does not want to interfere with any criminal investigation.