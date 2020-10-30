Topeka community donates more than $60,000 to Valeo Behavioral Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A community fundraiser is giving thousands of dollars to a local non-profit that’s providing mental health services for the city’s residents.

Valeo Behavioral Health’s Executive Officer Bill Persinger said the non-profit will save the money in case they run into financial trouble.

The $60,889.36 was donated by The White Linen restaurant, Fidelity Bank, donors in the community, and also from Valeo board members.

The non-profit provides mental health services and addiction treatment for people in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Chef and owner of The White Linen, Adam Van Donge said those are important services for the Topeka community to have access to, and is the reason they’ve been raising money the last couple of years.

“As long as The White Linen’s open, we’ll do this every single year just to bring awareness and to remind people how mental health is a real issue that we need to figure out,” Chef Van Donge said.

Valeo has provided virtual services, as well as some in-person, throughout the pandemic for the community.

