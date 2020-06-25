Topeka Community Foundation President featured in ’50 Kansans You Should Know’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ingram’s Magazine featured Topeka Community Foundation President Marsha Pope as one of their “50 Kansas You Should Know,” according to a Facebook post.

Pope has worked for the Community Foundation since 2004, and has been serving as its president since 2016. Ingram’s, the Kansas City based business magazine, featured Pope in their June 2020 edition of “50 Kansans You Should Know: The Class of 2020.”