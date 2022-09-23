TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday, Washburn University began a week of celebration to mark the retirement of it’s longest serving president, Dr. Jerry Farley.

Alumni across the generations gathered at Memorial Union to celebrate and say farewell to Dr. Farley. The president announced his retirement back in April.

He’ll move into the role of President Emeritus following his retirement and will still have a presence on campus focusing on fundraising and international student recruitment. Friday night’s alumni hours brought out community members from across Topeka and beyond.

27 News spoke with Farley about what’s going through his mind during his final week as Washburn President.

“There’s so many things that will go through your mind after you’ve been in a place as long as we’ve been,” Farley said. “The thing we’ll miss the most is all the people we get to know, and the times we’ve had with them and what it’s fun like working on a campus with all the students. Then the faculty, you’re working around smart people, so it’s just a fun time, and that’s what I’m going to miss about being here at Washburn.”

Tonight’s was the first of many celebrations for the President’s retirement, with events planned throughout next week on Washburn’s campus. Click here for more information over the remaining events listed by the university. Farley’s final day as Washburn President will be Sept. 30.