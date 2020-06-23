Topeka community holds car wash after 6 killed in Lawrence crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Worldwide Auto Plaza is holding a car wash and dinner fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday to help pay for the funeral services.

The car wash can be paid for with a donation, and each plate of food is $15. You can find them at 2074 S. Topeka Blvd.

Family members said on Thursday night Anico Kirk, 29, was driving from Florida with her brother Maurice Ross, 27, along with her daughters Yamel Kirk, 11, Umariel Lee, 9, and Nah’liyah Cay, 4, and their family friend Felecia Harvey, 49.

They were headed to Topeka, and were only about 30 minutes away on K-10 in Lawrence when they crashed head on with another car, killing all six of them.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, there’s also a GoFundMe set up. You can find that here.