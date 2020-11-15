Topeka community weighs in on increasing coronavirus cases, health order changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are over 110,000 cases of coronavirus in Kansas as of Saturday, according to the Reno County Health Department. That is an additional 4,000 cases in just the past two weeks.

Shawnee County has reached almost 5,000 cases, according to the Shawnee County Health Department, with almost a quarter of those cases also happening in the last two weeks.

“Me wearing a mask protects you, and you wearing a mask protects me,” said Topeka resident Michael Magri. He has lived in the Top City for the past 14 years, but never has he experienced a pandemic.

Magri tries to only go to the grocery store and library, along with the occasional trip elsewhere, he said. This is especially after Shawnee County released a new health order on Thursday.

Now, people can only meet in groups of 10 or less, large events can only have up to 100 people and restaurants can only be at 50% capacity if it is over 100.

“I’ve allowed myself to start going out to restaurants and eating inside as long as there’s no one even close to me,” Magri said.

Mary Hill, another Topeka resident, has limited her outings as well.

“I am going to go by what the law says. I’m not going to be going to any large gatherings, which is fine,” Hill said. “It’s a serious virus and we need to take heat of it.”

Although many are worried the number of cases are on the rise, not everyone thinks reducing outings is the right answer.

“I think we need to just let it run its course and let everybody live their lives,” said Topeka resident Tammy Bussen. “The national economy is failing, and if we close everything down and have a nationwide shutdown, we’re all going to be in a lot of trouble.”

One thing all of these Topekans agreed on, was that the community should come together to help stop this virus.

“We’re all in this together, and we need to pull together and we need to be together,” said Martin Bussen, Tammy’s husband. “Show compassion, and we’re not here to judge. Let’s just all get along.”

If you do test positive for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to stay home and only leave if you need medical care.