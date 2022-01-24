Topeka company gives $1M donation to fight pediatric cancer

(KSNT) – The V Foundation, the legacy of Jim Valvano, a former coach at North Carolina State University that led his team to the 1983 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship, accepted a $1 million dollar donation from Advisors Excel financial advisors that will be used to help fund research to fight pediatric cancer.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim

Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve Victory Over Cancer®. Since 1993, the V Foundation

has awarded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

“They blew us away with their generosity from their annual event by donating an incredible 1 million dollars that will go for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation. I simply say the clients and staff of Advisors Excel are awesome baby with a capital A,” said Dick Vitale, legendary sports commentator.

Advisors Excel raised funds in conjunction with more than 500 of the nation’s top financial professionals attending a three-day training event in Orlando. The company hosts the event which includes an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause.

Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of non-accidental deaths among American children. About 15,000 kids (infant to 19) are diagnosed with cancer every year. The death rate for pediatric leukemia has declined by 70% over the last 45 years, according to a press release from Advisors Excel.