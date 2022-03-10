TOPEKA (KSNT) – Snow swept through Kansas Thursday, leaving behind a big mess for snow removal companies and local residents.

Northeast Kansas received three to seven inches on Thursday, giving landscape and snow removal companies more than enough work to do. One such business is Topeka Landscape which conducts a lot of snow removal maintenance contracts. Their president says their day starts by looking at how much snow has fallen.

“Some of our contracts demand that we are out there if there’s a quarter-inch of snow, one inch of snow and others are okay to wait until after the snow’s done so it’s completely varied,” Blain Bertrand, President of Topeka Landscape, said.

Bertrand said staff will start early planning the routes based on what properties need to be taken care of first and also which places are the closest together so that crews aren’t wasting time driving all over the city. This means a lot of hours are spent outside, so dressing properly is key according to Bertrand.

The right boots, clothes and gloves are important when working in the snow for long periods of time but Bertrand said it’s also important to not get too hot, as sweating will make you colder in the long run.