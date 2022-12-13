TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering drastically raising water rates over the next three years to make needed improvements to the city’s water system.

City Manager Stephen Wade addressed members of city council at their Dec. 13 meeting. He explained the rate increases are needed to combat the effects of inflation, existing debt service, regulatory requirements and deferred maintenance.

Wade said the city must be able to sustain existing operations and maintenance activities amid increasing inflation. He said they must also address the city’s frequent water disruptions while continuing to ensure safe drinking water and meet regulatory requirements for storm and wastewater.

Due to deferred maintenance, Topeka currently has about $70 million worth of water lines in need of repair or replacement. The proposal would put $28 million towards water main replacement.

Wade said inflation has pushed up overall costs for the city’s water operations. That includes a 20% increase in the cost of chemicals used to treat water. He said the city has explored several different models to keep costs low. They have applied for federal grants but have so far been unsuccessful.

Under the proposal, Topeka households would see their water bills go up just under 10% each year through 2026. The average family would pay an increase of about $9 a month in 2024. By 2026, their bill would be about $30 more per month than what it is now.

The proposed rate increase would allow the city to expand its assistance program. While the program currently aids about 500 Topeka households, the proposed rate increases would allow the city to assist around 1250 households.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.