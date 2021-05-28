Topeka roofing contractor banned from Kansas business, attorney general says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka contractor has been banned Friday from doing business in Kansas temporarily.

A Shawnee County District Judge placed the temporary ban until June 26 on Kevin Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, after they were accused of lying and misrepresenting their roofing services and repairs, as well as operating as a roofing contractor without being registered as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wilkinson and the business made several “excessively one-sided consumer transactions in favor of the supplier.”

“In addition, Judge [Mary] Christopher ordered that the defendants be temporarily banned from advertising, soliciting, performing, accepting payments for, supervising, operating or in any manner conducting business related to the sale of property or services, including roofing and gutter services.” Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General

Schmidt’s announcement about the Topeka business came after he warned earlier about roofing scams in the state. He also said anyone who did business with Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, can file a complaint, or look up a list of registrations for current roofing contractors to ensure they’re qualified, by visiting InYourCornerKansas.org.