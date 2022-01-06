Topeka contractor gets 2 years prison for Rent-A-Vet fraud scheme

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A judge has sentenced Matt McPherson, the owner of Topeka-based McPherson Contractors, to 28 months in federal prison for his role in what is known as “Rent-A-Vet” or “Rent-a-Minority” schemes.

McPherson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and major program fraud.



Federal prosecutors said multiple construction firms received $346 million for contracts for small businesses owned by for veterans and minorities. They said McPherson, of Olathe, has returned his share of $5.5 million.

McPherson will report to prison next month. A judge has recommended he be held in a minimum-security prison in South Dakota.