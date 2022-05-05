TOPEKA (KSNT) – After months of waiting, Topeka’s newest cookie destination is open. The store officially opened this morning.

Each week Crumbl Cookies’ menu rotates offering four to five specialty flavors, however milk chocolate chip will always be on the menu, according to their website.

This week cookie flavors include Pink Velvet, Mango Frozen Yogurt, Mom’s Recipe, Lemon Glaze, Hazelnut Mudslide ft. Nutella, and Milk Chocolate Chip.

The popular cookie company moved into the West Ridge Plaza at 2120 SW Wanamaker. Darren Haddock is the co-owner of multiple Crumbl Cookies locations in Kansas.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.

Crumbl Cookies currently has locations in Overland Park, Olathe, Derby and Wichita. To see all Crumbl Cookie locations in Kansas and nationwide click here.

The company got its start in Logan, Utah in 2017 with co-founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsely and has since experienced rapid growth, claiming on its website to be the second-largest cookie company in the nation. Its signature pink boxes, rotating weekly menu and delivery services have all contributed to Crumbl Cookie’s current success.