Topeka Correctional Facility moves prisoners after gas leak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Correctional Facility staff have moved more than 400 female inmates to temporary housing after finding a gas leak leading to their main facility, the state said Wednesday.

TCF investigated after reports of smells of natural gas on the grounds Tuesday night. They discovered a leaking gas line leading to the facility, located at Sixth Street and Rice Road, and crews from Kansas Gas Service and TCF maintenance have been working into the morning to repair the line.

They have not determined a cause for the leak.

Out of 905 total female inmates, correctional staff moved 466 women from five main housing units overnight. They have been placed into temporary housing in buildings including the facility’s gymnasium and education center.

The temporary housing is within Topeka Correctional Facility’s secure perimeter.