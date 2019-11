TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Correctional Facility is back to normal operations Friday after a gas leak.

Kansas Department of Corrections said staff moved more than 400 female inmates to temporary housing on Tuesday after finding a gas leak leading to their main facility.

Crews worked Tuesday evening through Thursday to complete repairs to an over 30-year-old heating system.

A cause for the leaking gas line could not be determined.