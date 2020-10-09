Topeka costume store implements new rules for coronavirus safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During the Halloween season, the Beverly Bernardi Post Dance Conservatory turns into a costume store.

Bernardi Post said this year, to keep people safe from the coronavirus, she is not allowing people to try on costumes. They can hold them up to look at sizing, but all sales are final and there are no returns.

Bernardi Post said so far people are fine with the rules, since they are still able to shop.

“I was apprehensive about it at the beginning, but people but in fact I had more calls this September asking if we were even going to be open,” said Bernardi Post. “People kept saying, ‘Please are you going to have the Halloween shop open with COVID? Promise you’ll still do it,’ so really they’ve been really understanding.”

Bernardi Post said this year since so many people lost their jobs, she ordered more $20 and $30 costumes.