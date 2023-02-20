TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council members are working on a way to eliminate the housing shortage.

Topeka’s housing shortage could be deterring people from moving to the capital city. The City Council is meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to discuss how to combat it.

In a city housing study, they found that they need to add 420 units in the next five years to meet the housing demand. In addition, they will need to construct 2,300 units to catch up from past demand.

By continuing to grow Topeka, opportunities arise for the city as well as the residents within.

“You want that area to grow,” Topeka resident Darrell Pritchard said. “You want that area to prosper and improve. You want economic advances for everyone in the community. Not to mention the opportunities it does give for people who become homeowners, and to build upon what they want.”

A resolution will be presented at the meeting, and if approved will head to the Kansas Secretary of Commerce.