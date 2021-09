CORRECTION: KSNT originally identified Brendan Roy Jensen as a Topeka councilman, he is a former councilperson.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Topeka council member Brendan Roy Jensen has been booked into the Shawnee County Jail for a domestic violence incident Monday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

Jensen is being held for a domestic battery incident, domestic battery is knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in a dating relationship.

According to Shawnee County Jail log, no bond was issued.