Topeka couple arrested on child abuse charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested in a child abuse investigation after police found “serious injuries” on a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Ryan Wayman, 28, on charges of child abuse, torture or cruel beating of a child, and aggravated battery. Ellen Wayman, 25, was also arrested and is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, according to a news release.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged child abuse Monday from a local hospital. During the investigation, they found two siblings ages five and three who had sustained serious injuries. Both siblings are now in protective custody.

Deputies are investigating the incident.