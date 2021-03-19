Topeka couple encourages people to “share the stimulus”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With another round of stimulus checks underway, one Topeka couple is looking to give back to the community.

Merlin and Theresa Strahm are hoping to create a chain reaction throughout Shawnee County. With so many people out of work and struggling from the pandemic, they want to encourage others to donate some or all of the stimulus check to someone who truly needs it. They call it “Share the Stimulus.”

“Give it to them and it’s going to be a return,” Merlin said. “If those of us could help in some way we should do our share. It helps them and from the economy standpoint I put money it the bank and it stays there a while.”

Instead of keeping the money in the bank, the Strahm’s said it feels better to give it to someone who is behind on rent or doesn’t have food. These are just two examples of how a simple donation, big or small, could help spread the wealth throughout the community and possibly start a chain reaction beyond state lines.

“We’ve had a lot of family and friends that we’ve talked to think it’s a good idea,” Theresa said. “They think well we will do that. And we just say, ‘give it to whoever you want.'”

The Strahm’s also say donating to small businesses in the community is another option. To find a list of charities throughout Topeka, click here.