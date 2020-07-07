Topeka couple returns 73-year-old class ring back to owner’s family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Most people have pride in their Alma mater, but one local couple has a unique way of showing theirs.

From being the longest coach in Topeka High history to coming out in Topeka ads, Duane and Debbie Pomeroy have done it all.

The couple graduated in 1970 and have been together ever since.

The couple even took their high school into account when naming their children.

“Our youngest boy we named Troy because of the high school connection,” Duane Pomeroy said. “I have taught there and have been a tennis coach for over 25 years. I am retired from full-time teaching but I still substitute only for Topeka High.”

The Pomeroys are a part of the historical society for life and organize Topeka High’s fundraisers and reunions.

They also collect any memorabilia they stumble upon.

Recently, they were digging through old treasures when they found a class ring from 1947.

With the power of Facebook, they tracked down the owner’s daughter who works in Topeka.

Mona Adams-Bouchey was surprised when she was contacted by the Pomeroys to find out the ring has been recovered.

“My father has been gone for nineteen years as of April 15th of this year, so this means a lot getting it back to the family,” Adams-Bouchey said.

The couple will be celebrating their 50-year reunion this year, but with coronavirus, the date has been postponed until 2021.