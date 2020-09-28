Topeka couple turns to goats for landscape work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Honeysuckle plants have taken over the property of Cheryl Weber and Dave Pomeroy, so they went looking for options to get rid of the weed.

“Actually my brother suggested that we bring in the goats, so we did, and it’s been incredible, absolutely incredible what they do,” Weber said.

Seventy goats are spending two days to clear about an acre of honeysuckle foliage and other plants at the Topeka home.

Mary Powell is in charge of the goats. She owns Barnyard Weed Warriors, a goat rental company. She’s based in the small southeast Kansas town of Longton, but travels around the state getting rid of invasive weeds. She loads up her trailer, puts up a fence and, and the animals are put to work.

“We turn the goats out to do what they do best,” Powell said.

What they do best is eat, and eat a lot. Her goats can eat about five pounds of foliage a day, and do it all again the next day.

She said getting rid of the foliage helps landowners see more clearly what they are working with and how they want to proceed with landscaping.

Powell said the goat rental industry is booming in the state as more Kansans are turning to goats because they provide an alternative to manual labor and can help tackle areas that are hard to reach.

“It’s done a lot slower, but it’s enjoyable, and I’ve got a lot of people that just hire us cause they love to watch the goats eat,” Powell said.

Weber and Pomeroy will eventually get rid of the honeysuckles completely and plant what they want to see grow in the future. For now, the goats are providing a little bit of entertainment.

“It’s been fun to watch, they know what they’re doing and they don’t have to be instructed, they’re having a good time,” Pomeroy said.