TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motor vehicle operations at the Shawnee County Courthouse will be suspended starting at 3 p.m. April 7 till the week of April 24 for water main and road work.

The intersection at 7th St. and Quincy St. will be closed and roadwork will make access to the Courthouse difficult, according to Shawnee County Treasurer Lary Mah.

The Treasurer’s office will be temporarily relocated to the Register of Deeds office in room 108 due to demolition and construction related to the Courthouse Rehabilitation Project, according to Mah. The work in the courthouse will be completed in about two weeks.

Tax payments will still be accepted at the Motor Vehicle Annex but will not be processed at the annex, according to Mah. Receipts will be sent to taxpayers. Mah said payments must be made by check or money order; cash or credit card payments will not be accepted.

Mah recommended taxpayers pay online or by mail.