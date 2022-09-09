TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine.

Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold onto her lead in her group which consisted of 14 other candidates.

Now, she has been named one of the quarter-finalists, bringing her one step closer to the top spot. If Branham wins the competition, she will be featured in STAR Magazine, take away $25,000 and get tickets to some of the biggest country events of the year.

When Branham found out that she had made it into the coveted quarter-finals for the competition, she found it hard to believe.

“I was kind of surprised,” Branham said. “Last couple weeks I was stuck in second place and I didn’t think I’d move forward. I’m thankful for all of my voters who voted for me every day, that’s played a huge part in this and I wouldn’t have gotten this far without them. I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”

Voting for the competition is currently paused and will resume on Monday, Sept. 12. The winner of the competition will be decided on Oct. 6.

Branham recognizes that there is still a long way to go before the competition is over and that it’ll take quite a few more votes to take home the #1 spot.

“I feel like it’s gonna depend on how people play it,” Branham said. “Personally, I think we’ll play it fair and see how many votes I’ll get. It’s kind of hands in the air. If I win it would be an amazing opportunity for me and a lot of publicity for me to get where I want to be in my life and that would be pretty cool.”

To see our previous coverage of Branham’s story, click here.