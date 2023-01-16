TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new catalytic converter ordinance went into effect on Monday following approval from the Topeka City Council.

The ordinance was approved unanimously on Jan. 10 as part of an effort to deter the theft of catalytic converters in the capital city. As of Monday, it will be illegal to possess a detached catalytic converter without the proper paperwork from the city.

A catalytic converter is a device installed in the exhaust system of a motor vehicle that uses a catalyst to convert pollutant gases into 47 less harmful gases. It contains precious metals that can be resold at scrap yards for easy money.

The ordinance approved by the city council mirrors another that is currently in place in Wichita. The ordinance makes it illegal to possess, accept, process, store, hold, keep, receive, reuse or collect catalytic converters.

Proof of work or service order requiring removal of the part, and a letter from Topeka police allowing possession of the part would be required. Proof of ownership of the vehicle from which the part was removed, a bill of sale and contact information for the seller would also be required. Recyclers and precious metal dealers are exempt from the ordinance.

Stealing a catalytic converter under the new ordinance would be a misdemeanor offense. On first conviction, a person would face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

If you see any suspicious activity related to a suspected catalytic converter theft, you can call Topeka police at 785-268-9551.