TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has hired a new Director of Development and Economic Growth, a position that is the first of its kind in the capital city.

Filling this position is Rhiannon Friedman who previously has been serving as the President of Downtown Topeka, Inc. She will be transitioning to her new role later this year on an as yet undetermined date.

The position will be housed within the City’s Planning and Development Department. It will aim to make Topeka more development efficient with equity at the core. Friedman will focus on affordable housing expansion, incentive packages available to builders and developers as well as increased communication in these areas.

“I’m thrilled that Rhiannon will join the Topeka team later this fall,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka’s City Manager. “Rhiannon is a proven leader, who’s developed professional relationships with many of Topeka’s builders and developers. I know she will make the City more efficient in all economic development areas. What I want people to know is that this is a cooperative strategy to collectively better our community, and that it’s not a duplication of services, but rather a compliment of services. I’m excited that the City is able to expand upon its cherished partnership with the GTP, and I’m grateful that Matt and I both see this as a collective victory.”

Friedman has previously served in key positions with GO Topeka, a public relations organization in Texas, the state of Kansas and more. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Kansas State University. She was also selected earlier this year as a 2022 International Downtown Association Fellow, becoming one of only 30 professionals to participate in the national program.

“I’m extremely grateful for my time with the Greater Topeka Partnership over the last few years,” said Friedman, Director of Development and Economic Growth. “Thanks to leadership from Matt and so many others, the experience allowed me to develop many strong relationships within our community. In this new role with the city, I look forward to driving new development and redevelopment that builds on the momentum we’re seeing. The innovation with this role is exciting, because it allows the city and the GTP to partner together even more, as we work to collectively better the community.”