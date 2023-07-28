TOPEKA (KSNT) – City crews continue cleaning debris after a major storm rolled through Kansas earlier this month, making sure no resident is left with a mess.

The City of Topeka has picked up almost six miles of debris after a massive storm swept through the Capital City. This is after the city reached out to contractors to help residents clean up large amounts of debris. Gretchen Spiker, a spokeswoman with the City of Topeka, shared in a press release after two weeks, city crews and contractors have picked up almost 30,000 cubic yards by volume of debris across Topeka. That is equivalent to one half of the empire state building.

Crews will continue their cleaning efforts Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 3, according to the press release. Cleaning efforts are expected to wrap up within the next two weeks.

If you still have debris that needs removed, Spiker recommends residents call the city’s Customer Service Center at 785-368-3111 and ask to speak to a customer service representative. A representative will take note of any residents still in need of services to ensure all of the debris is picked up.