Topeka crews prepare for potential snowfall before Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City of Topeka crews are preparing for potential snowfall Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl game.

The city is asking anyone traveling for the game to do so safely.

“Just take your time, slow down. There could be some icy spots on the streets still,” said Tony Trower, Topeka city street operations manager. “We will have crews if that happens and it starts snowing we will be in and taking care of that.”

Trower advised drivers to be extra cautious at stop signs and to ensure distance between themselves and snow plows or other vehicles.

The city will have crews on standby Sunday if snowfall does occur, along with additional crews on-call if needed.

They will be clearing emergency routes and main roads, as per city policy.