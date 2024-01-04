TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka street crews are preparing for winter weather that’s moving into northeast Kansas.

With the chance of snow this weekend, City of Topeka street crews are preparing roads across the city for safe travel, according to a spokeswoman with the city. Thursday, crews are pre-treating bridges and roads across the capital city that are prone to freezing. Drivers are encouraged to beware of crews on the roads and give them room.

The city’s snow removal process is based on the priority of the roads. A breakdown of the priorities are below:

Priority 1: Primary Streets: Arterial Streets and Emergency Snow routes

Service Level – Plowing will typically begin with 2” of snow accumulation. Complete snow and ice control within 24 hours of snowfall ending. Priority 2: Secondary Streets: Collector Streets

Service Level – Plowing will typically begin with 4” of snow accumulation. Complete snow and ice control within 24 hours after Priority 1 completion. Priority 3: Residential Streets: Local Streets

Service Level – Plowing will typically begin with 6” of snow accumulation to ensure that they are passable to emergency services and general public as necessary upon completion of Priorities 1 through 2.

