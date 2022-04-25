TOPEKA (KSNT) – The wait is almost over for Topekans as the opening date for Crumbl Cookies has finally been announced for the capital city.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Darren Haddock, the Chief Operating Officer of KSA Cookies, which manages Crumbl Cookies locations in Kansas and other states. When asked about when the community could expect the doors to open for the new bakery spot in Topeka, he said that as of April 19, everything had been approved for their business to open and that the official opening would be on May 5.

Orders will initially only be able to be taken in-store, according to Haddock. Orders placed through the app for in-store pickup will come at a later date along with delivery options.

“We are excited to finally open the doors in Topeka!” Haddock said.

The opening for the Topeka Crumbl Cookies location was delayed by the onset of the pandemic and supply chain issues. The popular bakery chain is best known for selling its signature chocolate-chip cookies and other gourmet baked goods. To learn more about the company and its menu, go to its website here.