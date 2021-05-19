Topeka cyclists staging ‘Ride of Silence’ to honor injured, killed cyclists Wednesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cyclists in the Topeka community will be gathering Wednesday night to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed on the roadways. The 8th annual “Ride of Silence” is being coordinated by the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and the Topeka Community Cycle Project.

The ride will start in the parking lot west of KTWU on the Washburn University campus. The 9.6 mile route will take the cyclists through downtown, into North Topeka, and circle back to the campus.

The ride is held during National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week and aims to raise the awareness of motorists that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

The ride is a slow and somber event. Cyclists ride no faster than 12 mph and remain silent during the ride. Volunteer Andy Fry said many cyclists take this time to think about incidents that they have seen out on the roadways.

“Myself, I was hit in 2013 and broke my hand,” Fry said. “Statistically I probably shouldn’t have made it given I was hit from the rear.”

While there is danger, Fry said the city is working to make the roadways safer for bicyclists.

This year’s event will include presentations from Police Chief Bryan Wheeles and music by Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums.

Cyclists are asked to arrive by 6:00 p.m. for instructions. The ride will start at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are required, and lights are strongly suggested.