Topeka DA Mike Kagay hopes to reduce fines for residents paying down traffic citations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Newly reelected District Attorney Michael Kagay spoke with KSNT Wednesday morning discussing what he would like to see happen to abandoned buildings in Topeka, the trial of Dana Chandler and opportunities to introduce new legislation.

Kagay announced his intention to work towards legislation to reduce fines for residents who are genuinely trying to pay down parking citations.

“We are looking for ways to minimize fines and even ultimately imprisonment that drivers can face when they are struggling to pay old traffic citations, from my perspective if someone is trying to do the right thing we should not be penalizing them,” Kagay said.

A day after Topeka firefighters fought a two-alarm fire at White Lakes Center, Kagay said he would like to see abandoned properties turned around.

“As a private citizen I would like to see all those properties get turned around to something that is productive,” Kagay told KSNT. “It’s an eyesore, but it also provides an opportunity for criminal negligence to say the least.”

Dana Chandler was convicted of killing her ex-husband, Michael Sisco, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, in Harkness’ Topeka home. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 because of alleged misconduct by the prosecution.

Chandler is not representing herself in court.