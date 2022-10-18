TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Dance Company is performing for a special cause. The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservancy of Dance held a fundraiser for Hurricane Ian Victims in Fort Myers, Florida.

Many people are still without shelter in the city following the hurricane that devastated parts of the state.

The Dance Company held a showcase for the community with proceeds going to help victims of the storm.

“You have to take time for people when a terrible, terrible natural disaster occurs. This is horrific, this is a terrible time, and people need help. We can help them, we all can help them,” Post told 27 News.

The dance company performed cheers and routines to help support those affected by Hurricane Ian.