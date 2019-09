TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka dance company raised money for people with muscular diseases through a dance-a-thon on Sunday.

The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance hosted a dance-a-thon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, raising money for the organization that serves over 1,300 patients in Northeast Kansas alone.

The Beverly Bernardi Post and it’s dancers have been doing the fundraiser for more than 45-years now, in total raising over half of one million dollars for MDA.