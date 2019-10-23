Topeka dance studio converts into costume shop for Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Beverly Bernardi Post Dance Studio in West Topeka has converted into a costume store this month. The ability to rent costumes is attracting customers from across Northeast Kansas.

“We are really lucky in the sense that once people do come in, they usually come to us every single year,” said Beverly Bernardi Post. “Topeka is very supporting we have a lot of people from Manhattan, Emporia and Lawrence as well.”

The shop is at 17th and Wanamaker. They are selling costumes through November 1st.