Topeka dance studio hopes to reopen in phase 1.5

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department says dance studios are not allowed to reopen in phase 1.5.

The Beverly Bernardi Post Dance studio closed in March and expected to reopen on Monday. Bernardi Post hopes the Health Department reconsiders and lets them host private lessons.

“With space upon space with 5000 square feet where social distancing is at 6 feet here,” said Bernardi Post. “Taking all other safety precautions, I hope we will be able to dance.”

She said she has been able to communicate with her students on Skype, but it is just not the same.