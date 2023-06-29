TOPEKA (KSNT) – After last night’s deadly shooting, the 2023 homicide rate in Topeka has surpassed 2022. And we’re less than halfway through the year.

After a deadly shooting that killed one and injured two others in the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Court on Wednesday, the capitol city has officially exceeded the homicide rate from 2022.

Last year, Topeka had a total of 18 killings. In 2023, there have already been 19.

At only six months into the year, 2023 is on track to exceed the record year of Topeka homicides set in 2017.

On June 25, Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles asked the public for assistance in solving four unsolved homicides through a Facebook video. “One homicide is too many,” Wheeles said. “18 is far, far too many.”

In the video Wheeles shared, Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla and multiple city council representatives cited the locations and names of the victims of the four unsolved homicide cases.

KSNT Channel 27 News has kept track of the incidents and locations of homicides throughout Topeka here.

Anyone with information on these crimes can reach out to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers to report tips anonymously at 785-234-0007.

If you have updates to the information provided in this article, please contact producers@ksnt.com.