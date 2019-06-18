Topeka deal offers deal to celebrate Woodland's win
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A sweet victory for Gary Woodland could mean a tasty deal for you.
To celebrate Woodland's US Open win, Topeka Pizza is offering a golf-themed deal.
Here's how it works:
- If you go into the store anytime tomorrow you can pay $3 to play their mini golf game.
- If you make the putt, you get 50 percent off of your meal.
- Either way, that $3 all goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.
- The deal is going on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
