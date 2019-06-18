Local News

Topeka deal offers deal to celebrate Woodland's win

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:53 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A sweet victory for Gary Woodland could mean a tasty deal for you. 

To celebrate Woodland's US Open win, Topeka Pizza is offering a golf-themed deal. 

Here's how it works: 

  •  If you go into the store anytime tomorrow you can pay $3 to play their mini golf game. 
  •  If you make the putt, you get 50 percent off of your meal. 
  • Either way, that $3 all goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka. 
  • The deal is going on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video