TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover.

27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work but should reopen within a few days.

The remodel will include repainting both the inside and outside of the deli, installing a new ceiling and adding new tiles. According to Voz, the station will look “totally different” by the time it reopens. The menu at the deli will remain the same.

Voz went on to say that Larry’s Short Stop was officially renamed on Sept. 13 when it joined the SQRL fuel station chain. However, she said Larry’s name will remain as part of the branding for the station.