TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday evening near 11th and Plass. Public Information Officer with the Topeka Police Department Manuel Munoz confirmed the driver was robbed, and the man escaped with some money, although the exact amount is unknown.

No one was physically injured and police are investigating the armed robbery.

If you have any information about this or any other crime you are encouraged to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.